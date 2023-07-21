This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including private jet itineraries from Four Seasons and SeaWorld's VIP tickets for Shark Week.

Sky's the Limit: First Four Seasons Private Jet Itineraries for 2025 Revealed

All-encompassing itineraries invite families, friends and individuals to discover fascinating locales and cultures, and to see the world's most popular destinations in new and unexpected ways – all seamlessly planned by Four Seasons experts and delivered with warmth and care.

Marriott International and MGM Resorts International Announce Long-Term License Agreement and Creation of "MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy"

Beginning in October, several MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts will be available for booking on Marriott's robust digital platforms, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, with all properties expected to be available by the end of the year.

SeaWorld Celebrates Shark Week with the First Ultimate Shark Experience for VIP Access to Our Ocean's VIPs (Very Important Predators!) While Helping Preserve Them for Generations to Come

Only at SeaWorld and only available for ONE WEEK, this new ticket offers a full day of unique and immersive experiences to enable guests to get up close to see, feed, touch and learn about sharks, know what it's like to move like a shark on shark inspired thrill rides, take home shark swag, and honor the ocean's Very Important Predators with $25 of every ticket going to shark conservation.

Expedia Group Announces 'One Key,' a Groundbreaking New Loyalty Program that Rewards Every Traveler

This groundbreaking new loyalty program unifies the company's three flagship travel brands of Expedia®, Hotels.com® and Vrbo®, and marks the first time a major online vacation rental platform will have a loyalty program.

Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Cost of a Beachfront Vacation Around the US: Hotels vs. Rental Homes

The research indicates that the cost of an ocean-view vacation can vary significantly depending on the destination, as well as your choice between a hotel or Airbnb: beachfront hotels are $120 cheaper a night, on average. However, savings increase even more with a non-beachfront accommodation.

United Announces Another Pacific Expansion for Fall 2023 Capitalizing on Unique International Strength

Already the largest U.S. carrier across both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, United today adds even more flights to the Asia-Pacific region, becoming the first U.S. airline to fly direct to Manila from the continental U.S. and adding more non-stops to Hong Kong , Tokyo , and Taipei . These new flights will start in October.

Rand McNally Publishing Releases New Edition of the Road Atlas & National Park Guide

This comprehensive guide is a must-have for travel enthusiasts and nature lovers, offering stunning visuals, essential visitor information, and invaluable travel tips for all 63 of America's national parks.

As 2025 Bookings Open, Holland America Line Leads Alaska Cruising with Most Glacier, Wildlife and Wilderness Viewing Opportunities

Every Alaska cruise includes a scenic visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glaciers where the ships sail up to the face of the ice formations and rotate for a 360-degree view. Holland America Line has more permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park than any cruise line, and the ships also visits several others along the journey.

Solo Camping Increasingly Popular, Says 2023 Camping Report

"I saw a lot of solo campers this year, especially women," says Annette Sallee , who owns Netties Mountain View Retreat in Buckley, Washington . "I guess during the pandemic people went camping to be with their friends and family. As the pressures of work and life resume, I think they are looking for quiet time and to get away from it all."

Think Pink: "Barbie" Movie to Take Over Las Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino , July 18-23 The downtown Las Vegas casino -resort will become the "Barbie" movie's official Vegas hotspot, including an illuminated pink hotel tower, pool transformation, specialty cocktails, and more.

Emmy-Award Winning Host Ryan Seacrest Partners with Renowned Luxury Travel Platform Classic Vacations, Joining the Company as a Strategic Advisor

Classic Vacations offers more than 1,300 hand-picked, prestigious properties worldwide, a curated portfolio of tours and activities, a robust Groups business, and has long been known for its commitment to providing the highest level of service.

