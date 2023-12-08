This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines merger and Disneyland's 2024 reservation calendar.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to Combine, Expanding Benefits and Choice for Travelers Throughout Hawai'i and the West Coast

The combined company will unlock more destinations for consumers and expand choice of critical air service options and access throughout the Pacific region, Continental United States and globally. As airlines rooted in the 49th and 50th U.S. states, which are uniquely reliant upon air travel, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines share a deep commitment to caring for their employees, guests and communities.

Disneyland Resort is a Must-Visit Vacation Destination, Featuring Limited-Time Celebrations and New Fun in 2024

Guests can book Disneyland Resort theme park reservations up to 180 days in advance with the expanded reservation calendar, and the slate of scheduled events can help them plan their visits earlier.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Now Taking Reservations

Located in the Isla Verde neighborhood of San Juan , the 107-unit property boasts a rooftop pool with views of the sea and mountains and is steps from the beach. It is an ideal location for leisure and corporate travelers and should open just in time for high season to accommodate tourists seeking warmer climates during the winter months.

Viking Announces 10 Additional River Ships in Europe

To meet strong demand for European river voyages, eight of the new vessels will sail Viking's popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, while two additional Viking Longships will join the fleet on the Seine River.

Universal Destinations & Experiences Creates First-Ever Theme Park Concept for Families with Young Children: Universal Kids Resort

It will feature family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, unique merchandise, fun food and beverage venues and character meet and greets. The resort area will also include a 300-room themed hotel giving families a place to stay and to play following their day of adventure.

RVshare Partners with Spot2Nite to Create "All-In-One" Bookable Packages for 2024 Solar Eclipse

Ahead of the 2024 solar eclipse, the two booking platforms have launched 'All-in-One' bookable packages for celestial seekers; these packages include both a camping spot as well as a fully equipped RV that is set up ahead of the guests' arrival.

Merlin Entertainments and Hasbro Reveal Rides and Attractions for PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth

Five rides, seven themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences have been revealed for the PEPPA PIG Theme Park in North Texas , now under construction.

A Third of Campers Now Camp in Winter, Says New Data from The Dyrt

"Travelers have every option available to them again, but winter camping remains at an all-time high. People bought the gear, braved the elements and fell in love with enjoying the great outdoors at a quieter, cozier time of year," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long .

Beach Book Lovers Rejoice! Apple Vacations is teaming up with Belletrist Book Club and Penguin Random House to Bring the Ultimate Beach Read Program to Life

New Year's resolutioners looking to kick off the year with more reading, and more travel now have the best of both worlds with the ultimate readers retreat style beach-cation featuring a curated library of beach reads from their favorite book experts.

'Tis the Season for Star of the Seas: Royal Caribbean Opens Next Iconic Vacation

Starting August 2025 , vacationers can get away in a new way from Port Canaveral ( Orlando ), Florida , with 7-night vacations to the Caribbean and the cruise line's top-rated private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas .

California Welcomes New Attractions and Celebrates Milestone Anniversaries in 2024

" California's abundance of natural beauty, diverse communities and innovative experiences make it the ultimate playground for visitors of all ages, interests and abilities," said Caroline Beteta , president & CEO of Visit California.

