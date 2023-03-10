This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new Peppa Pig theme park and the best time to book flights.

'Originals by GetYourGuide' to Unlock New Doors for Travelers and Push the Boundaries of Memorable Travel Experiences

Kicking off the collection of 2023 experiences is an exclusive tour executed in partnership with one of the world's most visited museums, the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), where travelers can enjoy an intimate guided tour of the museum one hour before regular opening hours.

Holland America Line Introduces New Category of Extended Destination-in-Depth Voyages Legendary Voyages from 25-59 days travel the world with many departures from a U.S. homeport; early booking bonus includes beverage and Wi-Fi upgrades, gratuities.

New Study Reveals the Best Time to Book International Flights

The study revealed, regardless of destination, booking 10 months in advance will save travelers the most on international flight prices.

North America's Second Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in North Texas in 2024

This all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand.

Report: Tripadvisor Releases Seasonal Travel Index Results (March - May 2023 ), Outlining Traveler Sentiment and Insights in Several Markets including: United States , United Kingdom , Australia , Japan and Singapore

The majority of travelers (66%) plan to travel in the upcoming season ( March 1-May 31 ). Around 9 in 10 of these travelers (86%) plan to travel the same amount or more compared to last year, with this figure highest in the U.S. (94%) and lowest in the U.K. (81%).

Uber Eats Partners with Tampa International Airport to Bring Mobile Ordering to Consumers

Tampa Airport International Airport is Uber's first official US airport partner, after successful operations at the Toronto Pearson Airport and pilots at John Glenn International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. With this expansion, consumers will be able to order ahead and skip the line at more than 20 concession locations.

TSA PreCheck® sets new active membership record

On March 2 , the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its TSA PreCheck® application program had surpassed 15 million active members, setting a new record for the program that began in December 2013 .

Southwest Airlines Offers Rapid Rewards Members Three New Opportunities to Accelerate Their Way to Coveted A-List & A-List Preferred Status

Jonathan Clarkson , Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines, said, "Our Members deserve to be rewarded, which is why with this limited-time offer, we're giving Customers three new opportunities to reach our coveted A-List and A-List Preferred tier status faster."

Royal Caribbean's Beach Club in The Bahamas Moves Forward for 2025 Opening

The 17-acre destination experience coming to the western end of Paradise Island in Nassau , The Bahamas , will combine the island's striking beaches with the cruise line's signature experiences to create the ultimate beach day – The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island.

Southern Living Announces Winners of 2023 South's Best Awards

This year's South's Best Awards survey results reveal the Top 50 Southern Small Towns, plus the best Cities, Hotels, State Parks, and BBQ Joints. The special double issue features Southern Living's first-ever celebrity cover for the South's Best issue with NBC TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb sharing her love for the city of New Orleans .

Airstream® Debuts Innovative Travel Trailer Concept Developed with Studio F. A. Porsche

Drawing on signature design elements from two iconic brands, the concept incorporates innovative features and amenities in a sleek, lightweight profile aimed at meeting the expectations of a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts.

Nobu Hotels Announces Sixth Spanish Property: Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla Nobu Hotel Sevilla features stylish guest rooms and suites, a Nobu restaurant with views of the Roman wall complete with terrace seating, fitness center, and a huge rooftop with swimming pool & dining area which boasts spectacular views of the Cathedral and the Golden Tower.

