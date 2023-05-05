This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new destination for Adventures by Disney and growing interest in camping and glamping.

Adventures by Disney to Take Guests to Colombia , the Country that Inspired Disney Animation's "Encanto"

The beauty and storytelling of Colombia , the magnificent coastlines and historical sites in Eastern Canada's Maritime Provinces, plus an enhanced New Zealand itinerary packed with action and adventure welcome guests traveling with Adventures by Disney in 2024.

Experiential Travel and New Adventures Fuel Interest in Camping and Outdoor Hospitality in 2023

New data from Kampgrounds of America, Inc's (KOA) 2023 North American Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report provides an in-depth look at key trends shaping the outdoor hospitality industry, including how the camping and glamping market is evolving as travelers re-establish pre-pandemic travel habits and how travelers are adapting their upcoming plans amid economic uncertainty.

From the Red Sea Shores to The Mediterranean, The Palace Accommodation from Four Seasons Egypt Welcomes Guests to a Palatial Summer Escape

A setting for travelers to lavish in sophistication and reside like royalty along the property's sparkling beachfront, The Palace offers the largest signature suite in the city and will be open seasonally from May to October to maximize the Egyptian summer months.

Coronation Celebrations at Sea on board Cunard's Three Queens

From street parties in the majestic Grand Lobby to themed musical performances, films and quizzes, guests on board Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth will be able to truly immerse themselves in the regal festivities.

Southwest Airlines Unveils Imua One, a High-Flying Tribute, with Gratitude to Southwest Employees and the People in Hawaii They Serve

Bob Jordan , President & Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Airlines, said, " Hawaii welcomed Southwest with warm aloha, and we approached serving the people of Hawaii with an earnest desire to connect them with important moments, places, and the people who matter most in their lives. We've grown since our first arrival on the Islands four years ago, to 90 departures a day, thanks to the support of Island communities."

Atlantic® Takes the Chaos Out of Family Travel with New, Colorful Line of Luggage

Designed for a new generation of family travelers, the seven colorful pieces feature lightweight, ultra-durable materials and expansion options to maximize space, all tailored to support the Chief Fun Officers™ of the family and eliminate the stress of packing. Families can also take comfort knowing that each item is made of up to 27 post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, further reducing environmental waste.

Disney and Make-A-Wish® Celebrate Longstanding Relationship and 150,000 Disney Wishes on World Wish Day®

Over the past 43 years, Disney has become the biggest wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish, bringing the life-changing impact of a wish to children facing critical illnesses and their families.

Field Station, the New Modern Lodging Brand from AutoCamp Hospitality Group, Opens First Location in Moab

Neil Dipaola , CEO and founder of AutoCamp Hospitality Group, said, " Moab, Utah is our inaugural Field Station hotel bringing lodging, retail, rental gear, outdoor education, and experiences all under one roof to offer the active outdoor community a welcoming place to engage and begin their next adventure."

Holland America Line Kicks Off 2023 Alaska Season with 150th Anniversary Welcome Events in Seattle and Vancouver

Beth Bodensteiner , Holland America Line's chief commercial officer, said, "Not only is Holland America Line headquartered in Seattle , but it's a key homeport for our brand. With two ships based here and four more in Vancouver through September, we're ready for a robust Alaska season of cruising and cruisetours including land trips to Denali and Yukon ."

Sun Outdoors Islamorada Opens in Sunny Florida Keys

With something for guests of all ages, Sun Outdoors Islamorada offers tropical waters, outdoor excursions and unrivaled amenities for RVers and vacation homeowners seeking laid-back living in the sport fishing capital of the world.

As Travel Season Ramps Up, More Millennials and Gen Z Take to the Skies and Turn to More Digital Channels to Engage with Airlines

The airlines that will stand out during the upcoming busy spring and summer travel season are those that are ready to support today's most frequent travelers – millennials and Gen Zers – across a variety of digital channels such as instant messaging, video and text, according to a survey by Teleperformance Business Insights Lab.

United to Triple SAF Use in 2023, Adds SAF on Flights at San Francisco Airport

United announced that it will begin using a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on departing flights from San Francisco International Airport and is planning to use a SAF blend later this year at London Heathrow Airport, which could put the airline on track to use approximately 10 million gallons in 2023, nearly three times more than 2022 and close to 10 times more than 2019.

SOURCE PR Newswire