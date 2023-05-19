This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the best camping spots in each U.S. region and a new world record in travel.

Vrbo Unveils the 2023 U.S. Vacation Homes of the Year

The 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year are all stunning, whole homes, ranging from idyllic lakeside escapes to cozy mountain retreats and desert paradises, and represent a variety of popularº vacation destinations and price points.

Hawaiian Airlines Unveils Boeing 787 Dreamliner Cabin Design; Introduces Leihōkū Suites

Guests onboard Hawaiian's 787 – entering service beginning early next year on select routes – will be immersed in cabin design elements that evoke Hawaiʻi's rich natural world through bold textures, island-inspired sunrise and sunset lighting and sinuous ocean and wind patterns.

Priceline Celebrates 25 Years with 25 Days Of Deals

Priceline's 25 Days of Deals showcases some of the best and most exciting elements of its leading travel marketplace – from offers on flights, hotels and rental cars, to instant VIP status upgrades, free cruises and many more exclusive deals.

The Dyrt Announces the 2023 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards The 61 highly rated campsites — there was a tie for 10th in the Southeast — contained in these lists are located on both public lands and private property. They are within national and state parks, national grasslands and national lakeshores. Some are traditional campgrounds, others are resorts and RV parks, and of course there are dispersed areas and back country for the hardcore campers.

PetSmart Helps Pet Parents Check Off Bucket List Adventures This Summer

Knowing that pet parents have a passion for exploring the great outdoors with their dogs by their side, PetSmart is inspiring dream summer adventures with the new Arcadia Trail Summer Bucket List Contest in which 10 pet parents will win the ultimate road-trip vacation with their dog. PetSmart also is gearing up pet parents with new products from the outdoor-focused Arcadia Trail collection as well as expert tips to help keep pets safe while adventuring.

Travelport and Adventureman Set a New World Record, Visiting the 7 Wonders of the World in Less than 7 Days

The challenge was set to Adventureman by Travelport in order to put the company's modern retail platform, Travelport+, to the test, proving that the company's technology allows its travel agency partners to simply plan, book and manage even the world's most complex trip.

Toys"R"Us® Takes Flight: WHP Global and Duty Free Americas Partner to Open First Toys"R"Us Airport Store

Jerome Falic , CEO of Duty Free Americas, said, "Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized brand beloved by millions of families, and we are confident that the store at DFW will become a must-visit destination for travelers."

GuideGeek, Michael Motamedi Team Up for First Travel Show Where AI Calls All the Shots No Fixed Address is an original web series in which Michael, his wife and 18-month-old daughter will travel the world for more than six months using GuideGeek's AI travel assistant to make every decision along the way. From what countries to visit, to where to stay and eat, Michael plans to leave it all up to the AI.

SPAM® Museum, International Museum Day Go Hand in Hand

"It's always an honor to welcome visitors from all over the world," said Savile Lord, manager of the SPAM® Museum, Hormel Foods. "A lot of people seem go out of their way to get here. We even have people that change travel plans on the spot once they realize the SPAM® Museum is within driving distance. There's no museum in the world quite like it."

Travel Lemming Takes on AI Chatbots, Unveils Human-Picked USA Summer Bucket List Showcasing the depth of America's diversity, the list features a Bavarian Village in Washington , a tiger sanctuary in Colorado , the world's largest musical instrument in Virginia , and a ghost town in the Nevada desert.

Petite Retreats Opening Tiny House Container Village Near Wisconsin Dells

Yukon Trails Camping Resort invites the public as they showcase how fun it can be to vacation in an innovative and sustainable tiny house container rental surrounded by large pines and massive oak trees.

Lured by Lower Gas Prices, Americans Want to Travel This Summer, but Remain Cautious After a grueling summer at the pump last year, it's clear that Americans are tempted to get back out on the road. In fact, less than half of survey respondents (45%) said high gas prices were affecting their road trip plans this year – in 2022, that number was 70%.

