This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases

Global Celebrations Begin for Back to Hogwarts

Bringing Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs together, this year's celebrations are bigger than ever with the launch of a UK competition for one lucky fan between age five and seventeen years old to get the chance to travel to King's Cross and help host the countdown on 1st September.

Avelo Airlines Announces First Caribbean Destination with Exclusive Nonstop Service Between Puerto Rico and Southern Connecticut

Beginning on November 15, 2023 , Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Avelo is the first and only airline offering nonstop service between Southern Connecticut and the Island of Enchantment.

Exclusive Themed Cruise Featuring Original Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess November 25-29

On sale now, guests will have the exciting opportunity to meet Savage, learn about his career through several hosted activities and even get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Discovery Princess with Savage as guide.

White Claw® Hard Seltzer Wants You to 'CLAW™ Back Your Summer' with an Epic Remote Vacation and More Getaways

To inspire fans to Claw Back their time off this summer, White Claw surveyed employed Americans about their vacation habits and uncovered the surprising benefits of taking time off, ranging from spicier relationships to increasing likeability at work.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Launches Autism Concierge

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is the first hotel group to offer an Autism Concierge, which encourages guests traveling with a child with autism or adult guests with autism to ask about specific needs through a concierge contact found within the resort's visitor guide.

$10M Gravy-Themed Coaster in Santa Claus, Ind. Announced

Guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backward uphill before flying forward through the station onto cranberry-colored track, hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour on the 1,500-foot journey.

Reynolds Wrap® is Sending One Lucky Griller on the First-Ever All-Expenses-Paid "Wild West Steak-Cation"

This all-expenses-paid vacation to the wild west is the ultimate luxury trip to perfect your outdoor grill skills using Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil, while learning the ropes of a cowboy lifestyle. The lucky carnivore cowboy (or cowgirl!) winner will enjoy a four-night Steak-cation at a luxe, ranch-style resort, with a menu of steak for breakfast, lunch AND dinner to prove their epic appetite for the grill.

Safe Travel? There's an App for That. Freely's Popular Insurance and Safety App Launches in the U.S.

With a user-friendly interface and streamlined approach, travelers can now get a quote, pay, start a claim, receive real-time alerts, and get help, all within the same platform. It's a one-stop solution for all travel insurance needs.

With Cancellations and Private Camping, It's Not Too Late to Camp in 2023

With Labor Day just weeks away and campers reporting five times more difficulty finding an available campsite to book, one might assume that without a reservation, summer camping season is over. Thanks to new features from The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, that is not the case.

American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association Partners with U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration to Enhance U.S. Global Competitiveness

"Authentic Indigenous experiences and destinations continues to be high on the list of international travelers visiting the U.S.," said AIANTA CEO Sherry L. Rupert . "This collaborative strategic partnership is the next step in our relationship with the International Trade Administration and will enhance U.S. global competitiveness while Indigenous U.S. destinations and firms grow their business through exports and international promotion."

Tour de Turtles Celebrates Sea Turtles, Supernatural and Science at Disney's Vero Beach Resort

Tour de Turtles is a fun, educational event that follows the migration of sea turtles from their nesting beaches to their feeding grounds and, ultimately, provides scientific data on how best to protect their species.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Set to Join MGM Rewards Loyalty Program February 1, 2024

MGM Resorts announced The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transition from its Identity loyalty program to the company's award-winning MGM Rewards loyalty program beginning February 1, 2024 , unlocking the ability for members to earn and redeem points across the company's 20 premier U.S. destinations.

