This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

Silver Dollar City Reveals Record-Setting Indoor Family Coaster

Opening in spring of 2024, the highly-anticipated attraction joins the park's lineup of revolutionary rides. Located in the newly incorporated Fire District, FIRE IN THE HOLE doubles the size of one of The City's most popular areas, already home to Station No. 3 firehouse and a collection of family-friendly attractions.

United to Resume Beijing Flying; Reintroduces Daily Service to Shanghai

"We are grateful for this positive step forward in U.S. – China passenger air services, and we thank the many officials from both countries who partnered to make this reinstatement of air service possible," said Patrick Quayle , Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches New Midscale Conversion Brand Garner™- an IHG Hotel

With a promise to deliver 'easy going stays that get you on your way,' Garner is designed for value-driven travellers of all ages who want a reliable and relaxed experience. The brand will offer an affordable price point alongside the things that guests value most, such as a convenient location, a sound night's sleep, and a great, complimentary hot breakfast.

Give Kids The World Village Offers Chance to Win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package To Help Grant Wishes for Critically Ill Children

One lucky winner and three guests will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime Magical Celebration Vacation Package featuring a one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside the iconic Cinderella Castle four stories above the Magic Kingdom® Park and Walt Disney World® Resort.

Sabre launches Lodging AI, expanding its suite of intelligent solutions powered by Sabre Travel AI™

Lodging AI can help travel agencies improve hotel attachment rates, creating additional revenue opportunities and providing travelers with more personalized lodging options.

Celebrity Cruises Continues Caribbean Expansion with the Announcement of New Itineraries Bringing Four Ships to Three Florida Ports

Embarking from three Florida ports: Central Florida's Port Canaveral, West Florida's Port Tampa Bay , and South Florida's Port Everglades, travelers will enjoy more than 40 new itineraries, all open for booking on August 22, 2023 .

CheapCaribbean Vacations Launches the Budget Beach Finder™, a Brand New Feature For Travelers to Find the Best Deals for their Next Caribbean Vacation

The tool holds three features including the deal calendar, the deal map and a customizable search option with budget filters, providing a unique and easy way for beach lovers to compare and book all-inclusive vacation packages across a variety of destinations where they'll have their best "woohoo moments" at the best values possible.

Newest Crayola® Family Attraction Slated for Popular Vacation Destination in Tennessee

The 30,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center planned for Pigeon Forge will have more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world's largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs. Visitors will delight in innovative, never-before-seen attractions, as well as beloved, one-of-a-kind Crayola Experience activities.

Offsite Launches "Airbnb for Team Retreats" to Reconnect Remote and Hybrid Companies

Through Offsite's Airbnb-style marketplace, users can now create an account, search across hundreds of curated team retreat venues, and submit requests for room blocks, meeting space, and more with a few clicks. Within 24-48 hours, users will then receive proposals from their chosen venues with an average discount of 20%, simplifying the end-to-end offsite planning experience for companies planning team retreats and hotel vendors alike.

Summer Surge to Fall Frenzy: Fall Travel Forecast Reveals Searches Are Up for Autumn Escapes

According to Expedia, flight searches for fall are up 15%, and hotel searches increased 20% compared to fall 2022. As temperatures drop, so do prices, providing plenty of opportunities for budget-savvy travelers to score a getaway for less.

Aspiration and Fareportal Partner to Help Travelers Mitigate Their Carbon Footprint

Utilizing Aspiration's APIs and proprietary greenhouse gas emissions methodologies to estimate the carbon emissions of each transaction, Fareportal customers will soon be able to calculate their estimated carbon footprint for reserved flights, hotels, and rental cars. Fareportal customers will then be offered the opportunity to reduce these emissions through Aspiration's third-party reforestation program.

Hyde Ibiza Now Open for Limited Summer Preview Season with Special Offer

Located in Cala Llonga, one of the most idyllic corners of the White Island, Hyde Ibiza features terraces in every room, along with multiple pools and culinary hotspots, as well as direct beach access to one of Ibiza's most Instagrammable hidden coves across a breathtaking mountain backdrop.

