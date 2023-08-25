This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates on travel to Maui and Holland America Line's new 28-day voyage.

Governor Green: Visitors Should Avoid West Maui For Now, Travelers Welcome Elsewhere On Maui and Other Hawaiian Islands

In alignment with Governor Green, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority urges visitors to refrain from going to West Maui (including Lahaina , Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, and Kapalua ) as a means of respect to the people and places that have been lost in Lahaina during this devastating tragedy.

Holland America Line's New 28-Day Legendary Voyage in 2025 is an Epic Exploration of Greenland , Iceland and the Arctic Circle

Departing June 29, 2025 , aboard Nieuw Statendam, the journey is inspired by the routes of Norse explorer Erik the Red who founded the first European settlement in Greenland . Sailing roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands , the cruise features 15 ports across five countries, passage through the Arctic Circle, an overnight in Reykjavik, Iceland , scenic cruising through Iceland and Greenland's spellbinding fjords and four maiden calls in Greenland .

Game, Set, Match: IHG Hotels & Resorts Serves Up Another Ace Collaboration with the US Open Tennis Championships

IHG is kicking off the 2023 US Open with an opening party that combines the art of tennis with the company's legacy in luxury and hospitality. This year's partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) also marks the launch of 'The IHG Athletic Club,' a pop-up social club showcasing the true spirit of the tournament where fans can put their racquet skills to the test.

Painting the Town Red! Virgin Hotels Glasgow Opens its Doors at Iconic Clydeside Location

"With Virgin Hotels Glasgow, we aimed to capture Glasgow's unique spirit, offering visitors and locals an unparalleled experience. The hotel's design truly reflects this as well as the city's rich history and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the hotel to enjoy all that we have to offer," said Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson .

With Wild Weather on the Rise SeaWorld Launches Weather-or-Not Assurance - a New Standard for Giving Park Guests Confidence in Their Visits

This expanded offering is designed to give consumers peace of mind when planning their visits to SeaWorld. If extreme weather impacts their experience in the park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld invites them back within 12 months – and at no charge.

AC Hotels by Marriott® Celebrates its Brand Debut in Croatia

Housed on the high floors of the 135-metre-high Westgate Tower with spectacular views of the Adriatic Sea and Split's unique cityscape, the new hotel is set to offer The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience.

Backroads Launches New Women's Adventures in 26 Destinations Across the Globe

Set in some of the world's most beautiful places, these new vacations feature 26 of Backroads' most popular Walking & Hiking itineraries in bucket-list destinations, both far flung and backyard favorites, from Arizona , Yosemite and Yellowstone to England , Peru and Bhutan .

Are You College Football's Biggest Fan? Vrbo Kicks Off the Search for Its Inaugural 'Fan-mily in Residence'

The residency kicks off in Glendale, Arizona with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, which will come complete with VIP experiences including field credentials, club seats at the 50-yard line, black car transportation, and nearly $1,000 worth of game day gear for each fan-mily member, followed by even more college football and perks at the CFP National Championship in Houston .

Northern Jet Unveils Fusion of SpeedBird and Northern Jet Management, Redefining Luxury Air Travel

Dedicated passenger terminals at Grand Rapids (GRR), Orlando (ORL), and Naples (APF) airports are undergoing modernization, affording clients a sumptuous and inviting environment from the very instant they set foot within Northern Jet facilities. A number of aircraft in the fleet are slated to receive interior upgrades this summer, as the organization looks ahead to a more contemporary future.

Mars Petcare and Hilton Celebrate International Dog Day with Complimentary Meal for Dogs Staying at Participating U.S. and Canada Pet-Friendly Hilton Hotels

To celebrate International Dog Day, Mars Petcare and Hilton have joined forces, so dogs staying at pet-friendly properties in the U.S. and in select Toronto area hotels will receive free CESAR® Canine Cuisine on Saturday, August 26 (while supplies last).

Tina Wells Reimagines Fashion Travel with the Launch of Trendy, Work-Life Luggage and Travel Accessories Brand

The WNDR LN collection includes a carry-on suitcase, an overnighter packing cubes, magnetic, silicon cosmetic bottles, and more. Far from the average travel fashion brand, the WNDR LN collection features fun and exciting designs and patterns that evoke joy and elevate the travel experience.

Boom Supersonic Advances Flight Preparations for XB-1

"It's fitting that XB-1 is now progressing toward first flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port, home to more than 50 first flights and other significant aviation events," said Bill "Doc" Shoemaker, Chief Test Pilot for Boom Supersonic. "I'm looking forward to flying XB-1 here, building on the achievements of other talented engineers and pilots who inspire us every day to make supersonic travel mainstream."

