This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

TSA prepares Labor Day weekend travelers for busy airports, based on summer travel trends

The busiest day is projected to be Sept. 1, 2023 , when TSA expects to screen over 2.7 million travelers passing through security checkpoints.

SODIC Expands in Egypt with the Addition of Two Luxury Hotels, Restaurants, and Residential Projects with Nobu Hospitality

Underpinned by SODIC's extensive expertise and reputation, Nobu's introduction into Egypt will anchor two of SODIC's developments – Cairo in the New Zayed area and a coastal development on the North Coast – resulting in two multi-million dollar five -star hotels, a Nobu restaurant and branded Nobu residences with an extensive array of facilities for residents and guests.

BeachBound's® Annual National Beach Day Celebration Is Back and Awarding One Lucky Winner A Vacation Every Year for 20 Years

"As experts and enthusiasts of beach and oceanfront resorts, we celebrate National Beach Day seriously and it feels only natural that we encourage others to do the same," said Michael Lowery , Head of Global Consumer Business, BeachBound Vacations.

Alaska Airlines announces next step of biometric strategy with passport verification before international travel

Beginning today ( Aug. 29 ), guests traveling internationally on Alaska flights and using U.S. or Canadian passports have the option to use our new Mobile Verify program. This means no longer needing to wait in line in the lobby or at the gate to have a customer service agent check your documents – you can take care of this step safely and securely from the comfort of your home.

Walt Disney World Resort Hosts Make-A-Wish Families Across America for World Princess Week Party

More than 50 wish kids from organizations like Make-A-Wish visited Walt Disney World Resort for this first-of-its-kind event, which was brought to life by hundreds of Disney cast members and featured more than 30 iconic Disney Princesses and characters, a tea party in Wonderland and a royal ball.

Living Vehicle: Luxury Meets Wild - New 24-Foot Model Expands the HD Lineup

Imagine an escape into nature, waking up to the quiet stillness yet enveloped in unmatched comfort - all powered by the sun. Living Vehicle, a pioneer in luxury off-grid travel trailers, proudly introduces the HD24 model, the latest addition to the HD Series.

Aventuur Announces North America's Largest Rollout of Surf, Leisure & Wellbeing Destinations

Having acquired the exclusive rights to nine territories within the region, the company is leading the introduction of Wavegarden's technology in the United States and Baja California Sur, Mexico .

Six Flags to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Amusement Park Industry and Launch a Cutting Edge Virtual Assistant Powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI

On the app, the virtual assistant will guide visitors in planning their day at the park with personalized recommendations. On the website, it will efficiently answer customer queries, significantly reducing the need for interaction with live agents.

IMG Shares Fall 2023 Top Destinations, Traveler Spending Habits, and More

Not only are travelers increasing the length of their stays in 2023, but they are also increasing the amount they are spending on their trips. Among IMG travelers, there is a 47% increase in the average insured trip cost for fall 2023 travelers compared to 2022.

Family Travels the World for 12 Months Using AI for Every Decision

Travelers message GuideGeek on Instagram or WhatsApp to get personalized, instant recommendations in response to any travel query.

16 million Americans Plan to Go RVing over Labor Day Weekend

"Because RVing is an affordable way to spend quality time with family and friends, interest is particularly high among Millennial travelers, 40% of whom say they will definitely take an RV trip this fall," said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby .

AtlasGuru Unveils Itinerary AI: Pioneering the Future of AI-Driven Travel Planning with a Human Touch

This groundbreaking platform redefines travel planning by using the human-created itineraries on AtlasGuru to fuel AI-generative trip plans, creating better quality itineraries than AI can do alone and giving travelers the option to view the source itineraries used to create the AI-generated trip plan.

