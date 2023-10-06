This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the best big city in the U.S. and new vegan menu options from Princess Cruises.

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream Voted #1 Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando , San Antonio and San Diego boast menacing scare zones, terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and more horrifying fun throughout the three SeaWorld parks. Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates now through October 31 .

Chicago Named Best Big City in the U.S. by Readers of Condé Nast Traveler for an Astounding Seventh Straight Year

"We have something for everyone — 77 amazing communities, beautiful parks and lakefront, world class arts, culture and food, and much more. This is a distinction to be proud of, and we will continue to welcome travelers from all over the world to experience all our city has to offer and the soul of Chicago ," said Mayor Brandon Johnson .

Princess Cruises Introduces Expansive Vegan Menus For Plant-Based Cruisers

These menus exemplify the fusion of gourmet creativity and eco-consciousness, ensuring that every guest's dietary preferences are not only met, but celebrated.

2024 is the Year of the Thrill at Busch Gardens Parks, Complete with an All-New Suspended Roller Coaster and a Full Restoration to a Timeless Favorite

"Phoenix Rising", a family-friendly suspended roller coaster is set to soar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and "Loch Ness Monster", the world's first interlocking loop coaster will celebrate 46 years as Busch Gardens Williamsburg's most iconic attraction with a full restoration.

Upgraded Points' Latest Study 'Top U.S. Cities to Be a Ghost' Celebrates the Halloween Season

Evaluating the hospitality of 100 major U.S. cities, and considering a variety of metrics that might make those towns a hotspot for hauntings, Upgraded Points puts a new spin on the best Halloween hangouts.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Celebrates Float Out of Much-Anticipated Second Yacht, Ilma

Ilma, meaning "water" in Maltese, will be the second newbuild superyacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Measuring 790-feet, the yacht will feature 224 airy, light-filled suites, all with private terraces, and will accommodate up to 448 passengers.

5WPR Survey Reveals Consumers Are Splurging on Travel and Experiences Again After Years of Saving

"Since Q4 2022, consumers have reported a 13% increase in their interest to splurge rather than save on travel and experiences, indicating their appetite for travel has increased over the course of 2023, and going into 2024," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch .

Holland America Line Successfully Installs SpaceX's Starlink Internet Aboard More Than Half Its Fleet

Since receiving Starlink internet, the ships have sailed through Alaska , the Mediterranean and Canada with positive guest and team member feedback on the performance of the Wi-Fi.

Wynn Las Vegas Announces "Ultimate Race Week"

Starting with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, an automotive exhibition of more than 250 vehicles, the week's bespoke programming ranges from curated wine experiences to an RM Sotheby's auction.

FlyMeOut: Elevating Social Travel with an Exclusive Invite-Only Club

This invite-only social travel club connects enthusiastic travelers from different walks of life, offering them unique opportunities to explore destinations while expanding their global networks.

United Raises Airline Miles for Special Olympics During National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month

Since 2017, United has contributed more than $8.5 million in travel and cash to support Special Olympics' athletes. These events foster inclusive and engaging experiences and break down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities.

Hard Rock and Leo Messi Unveil First Ever Menu for Kids: The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu

The menu launches today ( Oct. 3 ) at all participating Hard Rock Cafes and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos worldwide. Expanding on Hard Rock International's partnership with the world-renowned soccer sensation, "The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu" features the Messi X Burger, the Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich, and other kid-friendly options.

