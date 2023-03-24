This Week in Travel News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new NASA facility tours and a new all-electric RV from Bowlus.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

NASA Glenn Announces In-Person Public Tours of World-Class Research Facilities

During each tour, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a laboratory or facility and see where scientists and engineers conduct research and develop technologies for NASA's aeronautics and space missions.

Bowlus is the First RV Manufacturer to go All-Electric Across Entire Luxury RV Model Lineup

This step removes the last inconveniences for luxury travelers. "Picture yourself enjoying nature without the noise of a generator – it's a fully immersive experience to be all-electric," said Geneva Long , founder and CEO of Bowlus.

Miral announces the much-anticipated SeaWorld® Yas Island , Abu Dhabi to open its doors on 23 May 2023

The next-generation Marine Life Theme Park will feature eight unique and immersive realms showing guests how they will be connected to the ocean, and how the ocean connects all of us.

Utah Celebrates Over 700" of Snowfall in Record Time with a 700" Banner in Downtown Salt Lake City

Nathan Rafferty , President of Ski Utah, said, "Skiers and snowboarders from around the world have been able to enjoy copious quantities of The Greatest Snow on Earth®. We knew we had to celebrate this feat in a big way in the middle of Salt Lake City ."

Demand for the Red Roof® Brand Continues to Drive Strong Profitable Growth

Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, will open 50 properties — new builds and conversions — in 2023, representing 60% year on year growth. The company attributes this strong growth to continued demand for the brand.

Breaking Barriers: Wyndham's Women Own the Room Signs Over 30 Hotels in First Year

The first-ever program by a major hotel company specifically targeting women's advancement in hotel ownership, Women Own the Room is designed to advance and empower women entrepreneurs to break through the predominantly male-dominated hotel industry and is a natural extension of Wyndham's strong dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Great Wolf Lodge and PepsiCo Celebrate New Partnership With "bubly Beach Break" Experience and First-Ever bubly™ Ice Cream Floats

Together, Great Wolf Lodge and PepsiCo will explore innovative new ways to inspire families to strengthen their packs and crack even more smiles when visiting the indoor water park resorts —starting with the introduction of the first bubly™ sparkling water ice cream float and a national sweepstakes giving families an opportunity to experience some warm weather fun this spring.

VisitBritain releases online accent game using AI voice technology to inspire visitors to 'See Things Differently' and drive bookings to Britain

A new online game on VisitBritain's consumer website uses machine learning, testing players as they have a go at mastering a variety of accents from across Britain , and then sharing links with destination information to drive bookings.

Disney Cruise Line Announces Inaugural Sailings to New Island Destination, Family Vacations Around the World in Summer 2024

Along with the first sailings to Lighthouse Point, families will be able to choose magical vacations to bucket-list destinations that include the Mediterranean, northern Europe , Alaska , and the Caribbean .

Alaska Airlines announces agreement with Shell Aviation to help expand sustainable aviation fuel market in Pacific Northwest

The innovative cross-industry collaboration brings together a world-class fuel supply chain and the fifth-largest domestic carrier to procure and use sustainable fuel, while working together to define and tackle what it will take to advance SAF technology, development, infrastructure, and investment.

Booking.com Hits a Home Run as the Official Online Travel Partner of Major League Baseball

With Booking.com's mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, the goal of this strategic partnership with MLB is to simplify the way Americans plan their unique baseball-inspired travels across the U.S. As part of this long-term partnership, Booking.com is now the presenting sponsor of the American and National League Division Series, too.

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Tony Award®-Nominated "Beetlejuice" to Debut Aboard its Newest Innovative Ship Norwegian Viva

The musical's paranormal antics will be heightened by NCL's three-story multi-purpose Viva Theatre & Club and its immersive special effects and cutting-edge lighting and audio.

Reimagined Mickey's Toontown Reopens March 19, 2023 , at the Disneyland Resort, Beginning a New Era of Interactive Play for Families and Young Children

Guests will experience thoughtful elements for different needs of young families, from companion restrooms and a quieter area for decompression to a curb-free land that helps make navigation easier for guests of differing abilities.

