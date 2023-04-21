This Week in Travel News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Princess Cruises' new ship and a new atlas that celebrates road trips.

Here Comes Sun Princess: Princess Cruises Biggest Ship Will Sail Caribbean Itineraries from Port Everglades Starting Late 2024

Sun Princess Caribbean voyages will offer the perfect balance between incredible Caribbean islands, and tranquil days at sea for guests to enjoy all that Sun Princess has to offer, including captivating entertainment in state-of-the art venues, spacious relaxation areas offering stunning views, and the line's largest-ever casino.

Rand McNally Publishing Celebrates 100 Years of the "Great American Road Trip" with a Collector's Edition Road Atlas

This special edition atlas highlights decade by decade changes in roadways, fuel prices, historic sites, our evolving car culture, special interest destinations, and much more.

Roamstead Launches Modernized Campground Brand, Announces Initial Campsite Location

Located in between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Cosby and Greenbriar entrances, and just 25 minutes from the main Gatlinburg, Tennessee , entrance, the initial Roamstead site will offer cabins, RV/camper hookups, yurts, tent sites, and a lodge that includes a pavilion, coffee shop, and fire pits that will encourage communal gathering after a day in the great outdoors.

Ashore Resort & Beach Club to Open in Ocean City, Maryland Following Transformative Renovation

Ashore features panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the tranquil Assawoman Bay, oceanside food & beverage service and amenities, a new 3,000 square feet deck overlooking the waves of the Atlantic, exciting new restaurant concepts and lively beachfront entertainment.

GuideGeek, an OpenAI-powered Travel Assistant from Matador Network, Is Revolutionizing Vacation Planning

Built on ChatGPT technology from OpenAI, GuideGeek is a free service that provides travel recommendations customized to the user's specific needs and interests. "Build a five-day itinerary through Vietnam that would make Anthony Bourdain proud," one person requested in a scroll of recent user queries.

RVshare to Offer Summer Travelers Free National or State Park Passes with Every RV Rental Booked by May 31, 2023

After surveying customers and finding that two-thirds of RV renters are facing economic factors that have already hindered their summer travel plans, RVshare decided to launch "Explore America's Parks" to help ensure restricted budgets don't hold travelers back from experiencing the great outdoors.

United Announces Largest South Pacific Expansion in Aviation History, Including New Direct Flight to Christchurch, New Zealand

United already flies to more destinations in Australia and New Zealand than all other U.S. carriers combined, and now will have more flights and serve more destinations in the region from the U.S. than any other carrier in the world.

Disney Vacation Club Sales to Begin Soon for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Sales open to current Disney Vacation Club members on May 2 and to all others on May 30 . The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will join The Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in welcoming members home when it opens on Sept. 28 .

Two-Thirds of Travelers Agree the Best Getaways are Spontaneous

The study, which surveyed over 2,000 Americans who plan to travel this year also found that almost three-quarters (73%) would be willing to visit a surprise destination.

