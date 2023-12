This Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Industry by 2030: 4 Stocks I Own to Profit

Artificial intelligence (AI) has powered Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to massive gains in 2024, and that's helped lift Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares as well. But those aren't the only semiconductor stocks set to win from the huge growth in the industry. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down why he owns these and two others -- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF).*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 9, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel