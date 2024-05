This Will Be Amazon's Next Big Move

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have more than doubled since the start of 2023. That makes the e-commerce giant one of the best-performing stocks on Wall Street. Yet, the question investors should be asking now is: What's next for Amazon?To answer that question, we have to look at Amazon's business by the numbers. So, let's dive in.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel