This Year's Social Security Raise Failed to Keep Pace With Inflation. Here's How Much Money Seniors Have Lost

When the Social Security Administration announced that benefits would be rising 5.9% in 2022, many seniors jumped for joy (or got as close to doing so as their bodies allowed for). After years of stingy cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, 2022's raise finally represented a substantial sum.But it didn't take long for that 5.9% COLA to be rendered somewhat useless. Since the start of the year, inflation has soared to an extreme degree. And while the most recent Consumer Price Index reading from July showed a modest drop in inflation compared to June's level, at 8.5%, it was sky-high nonetheless.Because inflation has soared so much, seniors on Social Security have lost buying this year despite a generous raise. And while experts are calling for an even more substantial COLA in 2023, the fear is that seniors will still end up falling behind financially.Continue reading