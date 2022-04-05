Thoma Bravo Announces $3.3 Billion Close of Credit Fund II

The Credit Platform continues to build upon Thoma Bravo's software leadership to invest in high-quality credit investment opportunities

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of fundraising for Thoma Bravo Credit Fund II at $3.3 billion in total available capital, including leverage. Fund II is the firm's largest credit fund closure to date and demonstrates the continued success and strength of the firm's credit platform, which has collectively invested $6.0 billion since its inception in 2017.

"We are grateful for the strong support of our limited partners for helping us reach this milestone as we meet the growing demand for private credit in the software industry," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "By leveraging the firm's decades of experience and leadership in software investing, our experienced credit team and growing platform are well-positioned to continue to drive value for our investors."

"The successful closing of Credit Fund II demonstrates our ability to translate a deep understanding of the evolution of the software industry and broader market into differentiated investment opportunities," said Oliver Thym, a Partner and Head of the Credit Platform at Thoma Bravo. "We have built a premier credit platform amidst a complex global operating environment through a consistent focus on minimizing downside risk. With this clear and flexible mandate, we have been able to make strategic decisions about the composition of our portfolio so that we are pursuing opportunities that represent the most attractive risk-adjusted return profile."

The closing of Credit Fund II follows an active year for the Thoma Bravo Credit Platform with record deployment in 2021, investing over $2.0 billion into 39 unique portfolio companies across the platform.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $103 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 375 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

