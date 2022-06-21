Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.06.2022 14:30:00

Thomas A. Champion Joins Greenidge Generation as VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge") today announced that Thomas A. Champion has joined the company as Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development.

Mr. Champion has decades of experience working with institutional investors in sales and trading positions. He recently completed a consulting assignment at asset manager MSD Partners in New York. Previously, he exclusively covered institutional clients while working at broker-dealers including RBS, Citi, UBS and Chase.

"We are excited to have Champ join our team," said Jeff Kirt, Greenidge Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of experience and relationships with both institutional investors and capital markets institutions."

"I am thrilled to join the Greenidge team to help the educate the market about our tremendous opportunities and also help evaluate those opportunities," Mr. Champion said.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-a-champion-joins-greenidge-generation-as-vp-of-investor-relations-and-business-development-301571950.html

SOURCE Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

