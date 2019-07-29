Thomas Carter Evangelizes Blockchain at Forum 55 Event in Brazil With President Jair Bolsonaro

NEW YORK, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Token pioneer and CEO of DealBox Thomas Carter, along with other world-renowned business luminaries, presented at the Forum 55 entrepreneurial networking event held at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center in Brazil from July 24 to July 27.

Although Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro has yet to warm up to cryptocurrency, his administration has welcomed cryptocurrency with open arms. Ripple recently announced its expansion into South America with a launch in Brazil and a crypto-friendly economist has been selected to run the central bank of Brazil. Brazil is one of the biggest cryptocurrency markets in Latin America and boasts the highest Bitcoin trading volume in the region.

"We are excited to bring blockchain and fintech solutions that empower entrepreneurship in Brazil via access to DealBox-DLBX, Token Network Services -TNS and BlendFI as well as additional Latin Markets. In the future, we look forward to showcasing U.S.-based Deal Box issuers to Brazilian investors as well as Brazilian projects to our growing global investment pool," says Thomas Carter , founder and CEO of DealBox, Inc ; read about Thomas: " This FinTech Veteran Is Making Cryptocurrency Startup Funding Legitimate "; connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.

