Thomas Cornwell, M.D., to Join VillageMD as Senior Medical Director of Village Medical at Home

CHICAGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, today announced Thomas Cornwell, M.D., will join the organization as senior medical director of Village Medical at Home. Dr. Cornwell will manage and enhance clinical operations for Village Medical at Home, a comprehensive, home-based primary care offering, including closing gaps in care for homebound patients, annual wellness visits, transitions in care and complex care management across nine markets nationwide.

Dr. Cornwell has more than 30 years of experience as a physician and medical director with a focus on home care, emergency care and urgent care. Most recently, Dr. Cornwell was the CEO of the Home Centered Care Institute, where he will now serve as executive chairman. He also founded Northwestern Medicine Homecare Physicians. In addition, he has experience as a medical director at Central DuPage Hospital Urgent Care Centers and Bethel Wholistic Health Center, both located in Chicagoland.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom as a member of our senior leadership team, to help us drive innovation and superior clinical results in the home," said Tim Barry, CEO and co-founder of VillageMD. "Tom's achievements and accolades speak to his commitment to providing best-in-class care for his patients and training for clinicians."

Fast Company named Dr. Cornwell as one of the top 100 most creative people in business of bringing healthcare into the home. He has also received awards and recognitions from the American Medical Association, American Geriatrics Society, Illinois Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Home Care Medicine.

"As VillageMD continues to grow and scale its organization in new and existing markets, I'm pleased to be part of an important healthcare trend, ensuring more patients receive convenient quality care at home," said Dr. Cornwell. "Home-based primary care has been shown to significantly improve the quality of life of home-limited patients and their caregivers, while dramatically decreasing healthcare costs by enabling patients to age at home and avoid costly hospitals and nursing homes."

VillageMD currently partners with primary care physicians in nine markets and owns and operates Village Medical primary care clinics in Houston and Phoenix with plans for continued expansion.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. VillageMD will continue to grow its Village Medical brand and scale its Village Medical at Home offering. VillageMD has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across nine markets and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $3 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-cornwell-md-to-join-villagemd-as-senior-medical-director-of-village-medical-at-home-301014446.html

SOURCE VillageMD