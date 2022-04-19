+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 20:30:00

Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O. of Kent Global LLC, builds strategic joint ventures with Global Sovereign wealth funds

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC has built strategic partnerships with some of the world's most influential sovereign wealth funds. Mr. Kent goes on to say that with the new alliance, we a have a better scope of funding for projects from real estate to oil and gas companies. The funding range is almost endless. A sovereign wealth fund is a state or nation owned investment fund that invests in real and financial assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals or alternative investments. Mr. Kent has launched several joint ventures in the last 12 months but feels this is one of the most important ones he has forged as of date. He further states that with the wealth funds partnerships this truly makes him an international banker. Mr. Kent continues on to say that he looks forward to the next 5 years of growth with all funds involved.

International Banker

About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a New York-based Private International Consultancy and Investment firm.

With clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angel investors throughout the world.

Media Contact
Back Office:
Kent Global LLC
Info@kentgloballlc.net 
646-207-6801

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-j-kent-jr-ceo-of-kent-global-llc-builds-strategic-joint-ventures-with-global-sovereign-wealth-funds-301528363.html

SOURCE Kent Global LLC

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg geht unvermindert weiter: ATX fester -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch der DAX notiert höher. In Asien ging es im Mittwochshandel abermals in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen