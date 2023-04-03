Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 15:43:00

Thomas'® Launches Dream What's Possible Sweepstakes, Donating $100,000 to Support Academic Futures

Iconic brand offers $10,000 scholarships to 10 lucky winners across the nation

HORSHAM, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas'® believes in supporting all of life's possibilities and this year the brand is putting its money where its mouth is: to encourage students to Dream What's Possible and set them up for success, the folks at Thomas' are giving away $100,000 in scholarship funds. Beginning today through Friday, May 26, fans can head to DreamWhatsPossible.com to enter for a chance to win one of 10 $10,000 scholarships.

Thomas’® Launches Dream What’s Possible Sweepstakes, Donating $100,000 to Support Academic Futures

To enter, consumers must be 18 years old or older and currently enrolled in an educational program; or a guardian of a child aged five to 17 years old. Fans will visit DreamWhatsPossible.com to complete a simple entry form for the chance to win. Following the submission period, 10 winners will be randomly selected to win a $10,000 scholarship which will be paid directly to a qualified 529 account or college savings account established by the winner or the winner's guardian.

"We're taking 'Wake up to what's possible with Thomas' to a new level this year as we work to kickstart not just better days, but stronger futures," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "Life's possibilities are endless when powered by education, and we've proudly launched this sweepstakes to encourage students across the nation to dream big, and to support them along the way."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

For additional details and official rules on the Dream What's Possible sweepstakes, visit DreamWhatsPossible.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-launches-dream-whats-possible-sweepstakes-donating-100-000-to-support-academic-futures-301788400.html

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX schließt stark -- Dow im Plus - US-Techtitel mit Verlusten -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Montagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Montagshandel zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenauftakt überwiegend Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen