Thompson Chevrolet Promotes Special Lease Offers Available With Select GM Vehicles This February

PATTERSON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers who are searching for affordable lease pricing on select GM vehicles can explore the January Lease Specials available at Thompson Chevrolet this month. There are currently five different GM models available in the January Lease Specials, including two 2020 Chevrolet models. The January Lease Specials available at Thompson Chevrolet this month include the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, the Chevrolet Traverse, the Chevrolet Trax and the Buick Encore.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lease special features a $450 monthly payment for the 36-month lease agreement. This lease specials requires $1,450 down and includes a 10,000-mile limit per year. For the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu lease special, each monthly payment for the 36-month lease is $399 and requires a $1,399 down payment. This lease special also includes a 10,000-mile limit per year as well.

The lease agreements for the Chevrolet Traverse models at Thompson Chevrolet this month include $499 monthly payments for 36 months and require a down payment of $1,450 with the mileage restriction of 10,000 miles. The Chevrolet Trax lease agreements require $269 monthly payments for the 36 months of the lease, a $1,500 down payment and include the same 10,000-mile restriction as the other available lease agreements. Finally, the Buick Encore lease special is available with a $245 monthly payment for 36 months and requires $1,000 down and a mileage restriction of 10,000 miles per year.

Customers who would like more information about the January Lease Specials available at Thompson Chevrolet can contact the dealership's staff directly. Thompson Chevrolet can be reached online at http://www.thompsonchevrolet.com or over the phone at 209-892-3311. Thompson Chevrolet is located at 701 S. Second St. in Patterson.



