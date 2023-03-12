|
12.03.2023 22:50:23
Thomson Medical’s ‘young-blood’ duo set to pump up firm’s expansion game
THOMSON Medical Group (TMG) appears to have a “hungry” young-blood duo who are relishing the chance to shake things up at the private healthcare services provider for women and children. First on the to-go list is the company’s thus-far “conservative approach” under the previous team, which they opine has unwittingly limited the Singapore-listed firm’s reach beyond Singapore and Malaysia - its current markets.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
