07.09.2023 13:30:00
Thomson Reuters Announces Latest Sale of LSEG Shares
TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 35.0 million London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) shares that they co-own at a price of £79.50 per share. The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors, an offer to retail investors, and includes approximately 9.5 million shares sold directly to LSEG in satisfaction of their previously announced intention to conduct a directed buyback of up to £750 million.
Of the shares sold, approximately 15.0 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion and will own approximately 16.9 million LSEG shares.
As part of the transaction, the parties entered into agreements to sell call options on approximately 8.2 million shares of LSEG, with maturity dates in 2023 and 2024. Thomson Reuters portion of the call options is approximately 3.5 million shares.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.
