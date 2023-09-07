07.09.2023 13:30:00

Thomson Reuters Announces Latest Sale of LSEG Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 35.0 million London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) shares that they co-own at a price of £79.50 per share. The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors, an offer to retail investors, and includes approximately 9.5 million shares sold directly to LSEG in satisfaction of their previously announced intention to conduct a directed buyback of up to £750 million.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

Of the shares sold, approximately 15.0 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion and will own approximately 16.9 million LSEG shares.

As part of the transaction, the parties entered into agreements to sell call options on approximately 8.2 million shares of LSEG, with maturity dates in 2023 and 2024. Thomson Reuters portion of the call options is approximately 3.5 million shares.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

CONTACTS

 

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

 

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-announces-latest-sale-of-lseg-shares-301920517.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Thomson Reuters Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Thomson Reuters Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Thomson Reuters Corp Registered Shs 171,87 1,06% Thomson Reuters Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen