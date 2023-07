Thomson Reuters Announces New Time for Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Reuters"

Webcast to begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT TORONTO , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that the new time for its second-quarter 2023 earnings webcast will be 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 . It was previously scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT .