Thomson Reuters Detects Cybersecurity Breach Of C-Track Platform Affecting Courts In US, Canada

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters's C-Track case management platform, used by courts in Ontario and several U.S. states, was affected by a cybersecurity incident, with some court information accessed, according to statements from Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) and the chief justices of three Ontario courts.

A Reuters report said, "A website set up by the West Publishing unit of Thomson Reuters to answer questions about the hack said it hit court systems in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, New Hampshire, Wyoming and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

According to a statement from Ontario province's three Chief Justices, Thomson Reuters detected unauthorized activity in one of its cloud environments on June 30, 2026. The company moved to contain the incident, brought in external cybersecurity experts, notified law enforcement and secured the C-Track environment. During its investigation, it found that some Ontario court data had been accessed and notified the Ministry of the Attorney General on July 23.

The investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear what specific information was accessed or how many people may have been affected. The courts said personal information belonging to people involved in court proceedings or mentioned in court documents may have been included.

Thomson Reuters Canada said there is no evidence to date of identity theft and that it has taken steps to reduce the risk of misuse. There is also no indication that systems used to process financial transactions related to court proceedings were affected.

The Ontario courts are working with the province's Cyber Security Division, Thomson Reuters Canada and cybersecurity specialists to assess the incident and response measures.

Thomson Reuters Canada has set up a dedicated information website for potentially affected individuals and plans to launch a toll-free Canadian call centre on September 4.

The Chief Justices said the incident has not affected the courts' operations, and the judiciary continues to hear and decide cases.

Thomson Reuters shares closed down 0.45% at $105.87 on Wednesday.