30.03.2023 17:00:00
Thomson Reuters First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for May 2, 2023
Conference call and webcast scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EDT
TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today its first-quarter 2023 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.
You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news. Additionally, the company's philanthropic arm, The Thomson Reuters Foundation, advances media freedom, fosters inclusive economies, and promotes human rights. For more information, visit tr.com.
CONTACTS
MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-first-quarter-2023-earnings-announcement-and-webcast-scheduled-for-may-2-2023-301785150.html
