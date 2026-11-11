Thomson Reuters To Repurchase Upto $500 Mln Shares At Market Price

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp., (TRI, TRI.TO), a Canadian content and technology company, on Wednesday announced its plans to repurchase upto $500 million of its shares, under a new normal course issuer bid approved by the Toronto stock exchange.

As per the bid, up to 7 million common shares, representing approximately 1.6 percent of the company's 433,458,865 issued and outstanding common shares, as of October 31, 2026, may be repurchased between November 13, 2026 and November 12, 2027.

As per the authorization, the shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the Toronto exchange, the Nasdaq, and/or other exchanges and alternative trading systems.

Thomson Reuters said it would pay as per the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the TSX.

The Woodbridge Company Ltd., which owns about 70 percent of the common shares and is the controlling shareholder, would participate proportionally in the NCIB in order to maintain its percentage interest in Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters shares were trading overnight at $107.50 on the Nasdaq, down 0.84 percent from Tuesday's close at $108.41.