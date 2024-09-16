|
16.09.2024 18:40:30
Thor Explorations expands in Côte d’Ivoire with Guitry gold project acquisition
Thor Explorations (TSXV/AIM: THX) has expanded its operations into Côte d’Ivoire by acquiring the Guitry gold project from Endeavour Mining Corporation (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV).According to Thor, Guitry is an advanced exploration project located in a highly prospective greenstone belt. Some of the drill results include 12m grading at 10.4g/t Au, 16m grading at 7.90g/t Au, 24m grading at 2.02g/t Au, and 16m grading at 2.25g/t Au.Thor plans to conduct further exploration work and drilling, targeting a maiden resource of between 500,000 and 1,000,000 ounces before the end of next year.The total consideration for the acquisition is a cash payment of $100,000 upon completion and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty.In addition to acquiring Guitry, Thor has entered into an option agreement with Goldridge Resources SARL to earn up to an 80% interest in the Boundiali Exploration Permit, an early-stage gold exploration permit located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire. Boundiali contains several continuous soil geochemical anomalies that Thor has identified for drilling.“Côte d’Ivoire hosts over 30% of West Africa’s greenstone belts and is proving to be an emerging region for world-class gold discoveries,” said Thor CEO Segun Lawson.Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola gold project in Osun State, Nigeria, and a 70% economic interest in the Douta gold project in southeastern Senegal.Shares of Thor Explorations rose 1.4% by 12:32 p.m. EDT. The miner has a market capitalization of C$226 million ($166 million).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
