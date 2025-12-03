Thor Industries Aktie
WKN: 872478 / ISIN: US8851601018
|
03.12.2025 12:50:45
Thor Industries Affirms FY26 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), manufacturer of recreational vehicles, reported Wednesday net income attributable to THOR for the first quarter of $21.67 million or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.83 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 11.5 percent to $2.39 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $0.07 per share on net sales of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range $3.75 to $4.25 per share on net sales between $9.0 billion and $9.5 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.07 per share on revenues of $9.47 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Thor Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.09.25
|Ausblick: Thor Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Thor Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Thor Industries Inc.
|85,50
|-9,60%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX nach Verschnaufpause wieder höher -- DAX legt zu -- Kräftige Kursgewinne in Japan - China-Börsen wenig verändert
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.