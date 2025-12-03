Thor Industries Aktie

Thor Industries Affirms FY26 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), manufacturer of recreational vehicles, reported Wednesday net income attributable to THOR for the first quarter of $21.67 million or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.83 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 11.5 percent to $2.39 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $0.07 per share on net sales of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range $3.75 to $4.25 per share on net sales between $9.0 billion and $9.5 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.07 per share on revenues of $9.47 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

