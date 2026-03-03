Thor Industries Aktie

Thor Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 872478 / ISIN: US8851601018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 13:14:22

THOR Industries Earnings Up In Q4; Reaffirms FY26

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO), a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

Management said results improved because of cost control, operational efficiencies, stable margins in Towables, and stronger performance in Motorized and supply businesses.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, net income attributable to the company came in at $17.80 million compared with the loss of 0.551 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.34 versus loss per share of $0.01 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $98.05 million from $87.02 million in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased to $2.13 billion from $2.02 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 guidance by expecting net sales of $9.0 billion to $9.5 billion.

Earnings per share is anticipated to range from $3.75 to $4.25 for the fiscal year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, THOR Industries is 0.47% lesser at $95.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Thor Industries Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Thor Industries Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Thor Industries Inc. 80,96 -0,98% Thor Industries Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:42 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX rauscht ab -- DAX fällt deutlich unter 24.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigt sich deutlich schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen