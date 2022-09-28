Thor Industries Q4 Results Rise, Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Recreational vehicles manufacturer Thor Industries Inc (THO) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable grew to $280.9 million or $5.15 per share, compared to $230.3 million or $4.12 per share a year ago.

Consolidated net sales were $3.82 billion, up 6.4 percent from $3.59 billion in the prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter on sales of $3.68 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Thor said it will provide its annual fiscal 2023 guidance following the conclusion of the Dealer Open House and in conjunction with first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, Thor shares were gaining 3.1 percent to trade at $74.

