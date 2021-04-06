Thornburg Expands Board with Addition of Blair C. Naylor as Independent Director

SANTA FE, N.M., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $47 billion in assets1, today announced the appointment of Blair C. Naylor as independent director to the Thornburg Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2021. Thornburg's Board of Directors is now comprised of seven members, four of whom are independent.

"Blair's three decades of financial industry experience and deep philanthropic involvement in our community align with Thornburg's values," said Garrett Thornburg, chairman and founder of Thornburg. "We believe Blair's leadership and perspective will help us continue to grow, innovate, and affirm our commitment to clients."

The Board of Directors is currently comprised of Mr. Thornburg; Brian McMahon, vice-chairman and chief investment strategist for Thornburg; Jason Brady, president and CEO of Thornburg; and Eliot Cutler, Josh Gotbaum and Julia Sze, each an independent director. The Board of Directors approves and audits the company's budget, assesses the performance of the CEO and approves strategic goals of the company.

"I have always admired Thornburg's commitment to be a respected and trusted partner to clients, employees and the community," Ms. Naylor said. "I look forward to working alongside Garrett and the other board members to continue building on the firm's long-term success."

Ms. Naylor started her career in investments at Bear Stearns & Co. in Atlanta, Georgia, before relocating to Santa Fe in 1988 and becoming a financial consultant for Merrill Lynch and subsequently Smith Barney. In 2002, she founded Palace Capital Management, a registered investment advisor and family office serving accredited investors and specializing in the management of alternative investments, primarily hedge fund and private equity partnerships.

Ms. Naylor currently serves as vice-president of Thornburg Foundation, director of Pecos River Management and director of Century Bank. Ms. Naylor has been active in philanthropy as a trustee of her family's charitable foundation since 1987 and has served on numerous nonprofit boards and investment committees.

About Thornburg

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $47 billion1 as of February 28, 2021 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

1 Includes $45 billion in assets under management and $1.8 billion in assets under advisement as of February 28, 2021

