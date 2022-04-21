|
21.04.2022 15:03:00
Thorndike Press to Host Large Print Book Signing for Award-Winning Author, Adib Khorram at TLA 2022 Conference
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Thorndike Press from Gale, part of Cengage Group, will hold a large print book signing for Indie bestselling and awarding-winning YA author, Adib Khorram. The signing will take place on April 27 during the Texas Library Association (TLA) Conference in Fort Worth, Texas at the Thorndike Press booth, #1907.
Book signing details are as follows:
Who:
Adib Khorram will be signing large print editions of his books Darius the Great Deserves Better and Darius the Great Is Not Okay.
When:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time:
8:45am-9:30am Central Time
Where:
Thorndike Booth #1907, TLA Conference, Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX
Author Bio:
Adib Khorram is the author of Darius the Great Is Not Okay, which earned the William C. Morris Debut Award, the Asian/Pacific American Award for Young Adult Literature, and a Boston Globe–Horn Book Honor, as well as a multitude of other honors and accolades. His follow-up, Darius the Great Deserves Better, received three starred reviews, was an Indie Bestseller, and received a Stonewall Honor. His debut picture book, Seven Special Somethings: A Nowruz Story was released in 2021. His latest title, Kiss & Tell will be published in large print by Thorndike in August 2022. Khorram lives in Kansas City, Missouri where he was born and raised. You can find him on Twitter (@adibkhorram), Instagram (@adibkhorram), or on the web at adibkhorram.com.
As the leading large print publisher, Thorndike Press from Gale, part of Cengage Group, helps readers of all ages enjoy books. Publishing unabridged reprints in large print format for middle grade and young adult readers started in 1999 and our catalog of more than 400 titles grows monthly with high-interest fiction and nonfiction books, including contemporary classics, award-winners and bestsellers. Our commitment to producing high quality, 100% guaranteed large print books supports young readers as they develop the skills necessary to become successful, confident, lifelong readers.
Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.
Media Contact:
Kayla Siefker, Gale, part of Cengage Group
248-699-8456
kayla.siefker@cengage.com
/PRNewswire -- April 21, 2022/
SOURCE Gale, part of Cengage Group
