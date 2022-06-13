Thorne HealthTech partners with USRowing to Support the U.S. National Rowing Team

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USRowing is pleased to announce that Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN) has signed on as an Official USRowing Partner and the Exclusive Supplement Supplier for the U.S. National Team for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

"We are so pleased to sign on Thorne as the Exclusive Supplement Provider for the U.S. National Team," said USRowing CEO, Amanda Kraus. "Thorne has an exceptional reputation in the supplement and wellness space and their commitment to research and development is in line with USRowing's values of excellence, performance, and safety."

"We continue to take great pride in supporting, educating, and providing personalized health and wellness solutions to multiple U.S. National teams over the years," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "Our partnership with USRowing will help athletes integrate nutritional supplementation into their health and wellness regimens to support their peak performance goals. Time and time again, we see how important it is for athletes to know exactly what they are putting in their bodies, and we are proud to provide USRowing with high-quality, NSF Certified for Sport nutritional supplements."

Throughout the partnership, Thorne will provide USRowing with its high-quality products and resources to support the overall performance of the U.S. National Team's athletes, as well as USRowing's support staff and USRowing members. To learn more about Thorne and their suite of product solutions, visit Thorne.com.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health and wellness over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000 health professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and 12 U.S. National teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

About USRowing

USRowing is a nonprofit organization recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee as the governing body for the sport of rowing in the United States. USRowing has 83,000 individual members and 1,350 member organizations, offering rowing programs for all.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-healthtech-partners-with-usrowing-to-support-the-us-national-rowing-team-301566439.html

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech, Inc.