02.05.2022 15:00:00
Thorne HealthTech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- On Wednesday, May 18, at 8:00 a.m., EDT, Chairman and CEO Paul Jacobson will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.
- On Tuesday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m., EDT, Mr. Jacobson will participate in a panel discussion at Cowen's 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City.
Mr. Jacobson and the Company's CFO, Bryan Conley, will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat and the panel discussion can be accessed via the investor section of the Company's website at investors.thornehealthtech.com.
About Thorne HealthTech:
Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier for longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000 health professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and 12 U.S. National teams.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-healthtech-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-may-301536887.html
SOURCE Thorne HealthTech, Inc.
