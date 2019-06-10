Thought Technology Ltd Continues to Grow International Distribution Network with UK Partner

MONTREAL, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thought Technology Ltd is pleased to announce the continued growth of its distribution network with the appointment of Biofeedback Tech Ltd as its authorised distributor for the UK and Ireland.

Thought Technology's physiological monitoring systems are an essential part of many therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols to treat stress related disorders as well as provide treatment for incontinence and muscle rehabilitation. On the non-medical side, it is also used in ergonomics, sports & peak performance and educational applications – wherever accurate and sensitive psychophysiological monitoring and biofeedback are needed.

"The ability to purchase high quality biofeedback and neurofeedback hardware & software locally in the UK & Ireland has been limited, until now," said David Morgan, Company Director at Biofeedback Tech Ltd. "We are extremely pleased to have been appointed distributors for the world's leading biofeedback, neurofeedback and psychophysiological instrument manufacturer and look forward to supporting existing and new clients across the UK & Ireland."

Biofeedback Tech recently exhibited at the Biofeedback Federation of Europe's 20th Meeting in Cardiff, Wales, where they well received by delegates from over 25 countries in attendance at the meeting.

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Thought Technology is the world's leading biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturer. Its products are used as an essential part of many therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols in over 85 countries and are used by tens of thousands of clinicians in thousands of medical institutions.

Always supportive of new research and development ideas, Thought Technology Ltd. has encouraged a number of special interest groups and clinicians to create cutting edge applications for its instrumentation. Thought Technology Ltd. equipment is now being used in telemedicine, web-based monitoring and biofeedback, sports training, research in human-machine interface, physiology-driven multimedia environments and virtual reality. Constantly striving to improve the quality of the products and services, TTL has obtained, and maintains, ISO 13485, and CE certification for the organization and products.

About Biofeedback Tech Ltd

Biofeedback Tech Ltd, aims to become the premier supplier of biofeedback, neurofeedback and allied technologies in UK & Ireland. They offer support to practitioners and researchers through the provision of high quality, high specification biofeedback & neurofeedback tools and accessories.

Biofeedback Tech Ltd directors have been practising biofeedback and neurofeedback since 2011 and have a familiarity with the needs of experienced practitioners and those entering the field.

Contact:

Helen Mavros, Sales and Marketing Director

http://www.thoughttechnology.com

SOURCE Thought Technology Ltd.