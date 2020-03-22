Thousand Oaks Insurance Agency Reports The Benefits Of Mobile Banking

PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cary Runnells, the financial services and insurance agent in Thousand Oaks, CA has recently announced the benefits of mobile banking. Online banks offer checking and saving accounts, home and vehicle loans, credit cards and a number of other services without the inconvenience of standing in line.

State Farm Bank ups the game several notches with the State Farm mobile app that adds smart phone banking to the ability taking care of banking business from a computer or an ATM. Using the app, State Farm Bank customers can use their smartphones to deposit checks, pay bills, open a new account and more, including using the smartphone as a digital wallet for both online and in-store purchases.

State Farm Bank deposits are FDIC insured and accounts, transactions and data are highly secured with state of the art advanced security systems and user authentication. State Farm online banking services include:



Checking and Savings Accounts

Automatic deposits

Transfers between bank accounts

Transfers between State Farm bank accounts and accounts at other banks

Credit Cards

Mortgage Loans

Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit

Vehicle Loans

In addition, the State Farm Mobile app allows State Farm customers to handle their State Farm Insurance business, including roadside service.

The State Farm mobile app is available from the Apple and Android app stores or text "MOBILE" to 78836 for a link to download the app. Message and data rates may apply.

Mobile banking is more than convenient since it can be done from anywhere, anytime. Imagine waiting for your vacation flight at the airport and suddenly remembering you forgot to pay your utility bill. No worries about coming home to a dark house just pay the bill from your smartphone. Forgot your wallet? No more embarrassing dinner dates and questionable first impressions just pull your phone out and pay.

Basically, whatever can be done in a brick and mortar bank, can be done online with mobile banking with much more ease of access, including contacting customer service through in-app messaging. No more pressing numbers on the keypad and waiting on hold.

Withdrawals, transfers, and account inquiries can also be made at any ATM displaying the NYCE, VISA, or PLUS logos. For more information about the benefits of online banking with State Farm, opening an account, or ATMs and ATM fees, call the Cary Runnells State Farm Insurance Agency in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Cary Runnells State Farm Insurance Agency provides life insurance, auto insurance, home, ranch and farm insurance, plus business insurance and health insurance. The experienced and licensed staff can help with long term financial planning through the right life insurance plans, Mutual Funds or annuities. The agency serves Thousand Oaks and surround communities including Simi Valley, Westlake Village, Oak Park, Newbury Park, Agoura Hills, Moorpark, Camarillo and more.

