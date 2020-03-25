Thousand Oaks Insurance Agent Releases 'How Insurance Helps Business Control Risk'

PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most business managers know that liability insurance and Workers Compensation make good business sense and are often required to conduct business. Cary Runnells, State Farm Insurance Agent in Thousand Oaks, CA said, "The best insurance may not be as expensive as one thinks and when weighed with the cost of the risk of not having enough coverage, insurance becomes a business investment."

Because protecting business against a variety of risks is absolutely necessary for a business to be successful, it is smart to assess the risk exposure to your business. An experienced insurance agent can help.

The risks that businesses can encounter include:



Being sued, for just about any reason, including discrimination, sexual harassment and unfair labor practices

Property loss or damage due to theft, fire or natural or man-made disaster

Loss of income due to business interruption for a number of reasons

Loss of leadership or productivity due to the death or incapacitation of a key employee

An interruption to the supply chain for any reason

The types of insurance available to help businesses of all sizes, from a sole proprietorship to large established corporations minimize risk include:

Commercial liability and professional liability that helps businesses survive legal actions that claim the business has been negligent or made an error or omission.

Auto insurance for business and commercial fleets protects from the risk of traffic accidents, property damage and personal injury

Worker's compensation helps protect employees and the business from the high cost of workplace injuries.

Employment practices liability protects a business from the legal costs resulting from allegations of discrimination, wrongful termination, or sexual harassment.

Disability insurance helps cover income when someone is unable to work due to injury or illness.

Loss control protection against some of the most common causes of business losses

Key Employee Insurance helps protect against business loss if a skilled and experienced key employee dies unexpectedly.

Completed Operations Liability can protect your business against legal costs due to bodily injury or property damage that might occur after a project is completed.

In addition to practical insurance coverage that protects against financial loss, other insurance such as group life insurance can be of value. Group Life Insurance can be part of an employee benefits package that helps attract and retain employees. Some types of insurance, including life, health and can be included in employee and executive benefits packages.

Flexibility is critical and insurance that is easily scaled from start-up through the various stages of growth is not only cost-effective, but it is also sound business practice. An insurance agent, such as Thousand Oaks'Cary Runnells, who has worked with your business, is in the best position to recommend the appropriate adjustments to coverage as a business grows.

The Cary Runnells Insurance Agency in Thousand Oaks provides a wide selection of business insurance along with life, auto, renters, home, ranch and farm insurance. The experienced and licensed staff can help with long term financial planning. The agency serves Thousand Oaks and surrounding communities including Simi Valley, Westlake Village, Oak Park, Newbury Park, Agoura Hills, Moorpark, Camarillo and more.

Cary Runnells State Farm Insurance Agent

100 E T O Blvd Suite 144

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360-8126

(805) 496-1951

