21.04.2024 14:19:47
Thousands ‘fuming’ after tickets cancelled for Co-op Live arena show in Manchester
Rick Astley sang for staff, VIPs and press in test event at UK’s biggest indoor arena ahead of openingThousands of people due to attend the first event at the UK’s biggest indoor arena had their tickets cancelled at the last minute on Saturday.Rick Astley took to the stage at the new 23,500-capacity Co-op Live arena, which opens officially on Tuesday, to perform to 11,000 arena workers, VIPs and press at a free test event. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
