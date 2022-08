Thousands cancel Netflix or Prime Video as UK cost of living soars

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Nearly 800,000 UK households ended subscriptions in April-June, with rise in energy prices seen as ‘catalyst’Almost 800,000 UK households cancelled their subscriptions to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video between April and June, as the cost of living crisis forces streaming fans to cut back on the number of services they pay for to just a few favourites.The number of homes with access to at least one subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service fell from 19.57m in the first quarter to 19.19m at the end of the second, a net decrease of 382,000, according to the latest survey by the Broadcast Audience Research Board (Barb). Continue reading...