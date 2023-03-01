+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
01.03.2023 21:53:00

Thousands Go Bald This Month to Conquer Kids' Cancer with the St. Baldrick's Foundation

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, in cities across the U.S., thousands of people will rock the bald for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Men, women and kids are choosing to shave their heads and prove that bald is beautiful, all to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Baldrick's Foundation)

St. Baldrick's refuses to accept that children continue to suffer long-term health problems resulting from their cancer and treatment and that so many kids have their lives cut short by childhood cancers.

The reality of childhood cancer is that:

  • Every 2 minutes, somewhere in the world, a child is diagnosed with cancer.
  • 1 in 5 kids with cancer in the U.S. will not survive.
  • By the age of 50, more than 99% of survivors have had a chronic health problem, and 96% have experienced a severe or life-threatening condition caused by the toxicity of the treatment that initially saved their life.

Shaving your head has a ripple effect that can save a child's life. Here are three reasons to shave your head with St. Baldrick's:

  • Be a Hero - As a shavee, you're not only raising funds researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer —you're also spreading awareness every time you show off your bald head.
  • Have Fun - Fun always takes center stage at St. Baldrick's events. (Even when there are tears!) Expect hugs, high fives and some cool swag.
  • Make a Difference - Your commitment to shave for the cause raises more than funds and awareness — it shows kids who lost their hair during treatment that you support them, and it brings hope to their families and friends.

    • With more than 300 events taking place in March, there is plenty of opportunity to get involved.

    If you'd like to learn more visit StBaldricks.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

    About St. Baldrick's Foundation

    Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer. 

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thousands-go-bald-this-month-to-conquer-kids-cancer-with-the-st-baldricks-foundation-301760086.html

    SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Zinsen bleiben im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
    Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickeln sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen