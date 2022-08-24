|
Thousands more homeowners in UK to be refunded for doubling ground rents
Competition watchdog cracks down on ‘unfair’ leasehold terms that trapped people in properties they could not sellThousands more homeowners who paid a doubled ground rent on their property will get a refund after the competition watchdog cracked down on “unfair” leasehold practices.More than 5,000 households in the UK will be compensated after being caught in contracts in which their ground rents doubled every 10 years. Continue reading...
