Thousands of HSBC customers in UK unable to access online banking services

Consumers report problems on one of busiest shopping days of year, Black FridayThousands of HSBC customers have reported that they have been unable to access its online and mobile banking services on one of the busiest online shopping days of the year as consumers swoop on Black Friday retail deals.More than 4,000 customers have reported that they have been unable to access their accounts via the HSBC app on Friday, according to Downdetector, which tracks and collates website outages and complaints. Continue reading...