Thousands of tenants in England could miss out on council tax cut

Rishi Sunak’s rebate plan is a blunt tool to tackle a complex issue, say thinktanks and MPsTenants in England whose rent includes council tax, or who live in homes in a council tax band above D, are among those who could miss out on the £150 grant announced by the government last week to reduce the sting of sharply rising energy bills.The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced measures last Thursday after the regulator, Ofgem, lifted the maximum rate suppliers can charge for an average dual-fuel energy tariff by £693 to almost £2,000 a year. Continue reading...