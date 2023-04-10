|
10.04.2023 11:57:49
Thousands of UK Vodafone customers report broadband outages
Mobile operator’s Twitter account inundated with queries from users complaining about connectionThousands of Vodafone customers across the UK have reported having problems connecting to the internet.The Twitter account run by the mobile operator, which has more than 1 million broadband customers, was inundated with queries from customers complaining about their broadband connection on Monday morning. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!