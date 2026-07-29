ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
29.07.2026 09:55:00
Threat Out of China Creeps Up on ASML: Is the Dip in the Stock Worth Buying?
Shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) fell after technology publication The Information reported this week that an unnamed Chinese company backed by the Chinese government has begun manufacturing its own chip-making equipment. However, investors shouldn't be worried, as this is unlikely to hurt ASML's fortunes any time soon. The machines reportedly being made in China are deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines. This is an older technology used to manufacture older chips and the less critical components of advanced chips. DUV machines are also used to manufacture ordinary DRAM and flash memory. While ASML is a top supplier of DUV machines by a wide margin, it is not the only company that makes these machines. Japanese companies Nikon and Canon also supply them. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML NV
|
29.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 beendet den Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Börse Europa in Rot: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Minuszeichen in Europa: So entwickelt sich der Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 fällt am Mittwochmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26