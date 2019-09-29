Threat Sketch Selected as Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Awards

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Threat Sketch has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards cybersecurity company of the year award. Threat Sketch was also named as one of the Top 10 Startups to Watch. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).

Threat Sketch provides cybersecurity data analytics and analysis for security and risk management professionals. Their data set specialties include cyber risk mitigation, data privacy law, and supply chain risk.

"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, Threat Sketch has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.

The awards process culminates with the NC TECH Awards Gala on November 21, 2019 at the Raleigh Convention Center where 800+ business, technology and public leaders from across the state will gather to celebrate the tech sector and honor the winners and finalists in each category.

About NC TECH

The North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH) is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the tech industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community through professional networks, government affairs, talent development and sector promotion. For more information, visit our website at http://www.nctech.org.

Threat Sketch is an industry leader in providing proprietary cybersecurity databases and analytical tools built upon a comprehensive cyber risk management platform. Through risk-based queries, cyber risk managers can access detailed risk mitigation data to assemble a custom risk management plan, including access to a legal database comprised of more than 350 summaries of data privacy and security legislation at both the state and federal levels. The Threat Sketch cybersecurity platform includes a vetted database of third-party vendors who can help companies manage their cyber risk. Together, this information empowers risk management professionals of any size to quickly and effectively customize risk management plans for their clients. For more information, visit http://www.threatsketch.com.

SOURCE Threat Sketch