Three Arrows Co-Founder Gives Pace To Insolvency Rumors: 'Fully Committed To Working This Out'

Zhu Su, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency investment firm Three Arrows Capital has spoken out on social media as rumors swirl around the hedge fund’s impending insolvency.What Happened: The 3AC co-founder tweeted, “We are in the process of communicating with relevant parties and fully committed to working this out.”Zhu’s comments came even as cryptocurrency Twitter was abuzz with rumors that the Singapore-based hedge fund was going bust. Three Arrows Capital (3AC) a $10 Billion leveraged crypto hedge fund owned by @KyleLDavies has vaporized.Poof...it's gone.— ZeroHedge (@govttrader) June 14, 2022Three Arrows Capital, a prominent crypto hedge fund, ...Full story available on Benzinga.com