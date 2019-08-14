Three Central New Jersey Doctors Join National MDVIP Network To Provide Patient-Centered Primary Care

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the national leader in affordable personalized healthcare, today announced that three doctors in East Brunswick, New Jersey – family physicians Catherine J. Schiano, D.O. and Michelle Tomlinson-Phelan, D.O., and internist Scott Yager, M.D. – have opened new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practices to deliver a better healthcare experience focused on health prevention, not just the treatment of illness. MDVIP's footprint in the Garden State has grown to 48 affiliated physicians, making it the 7th largest state in the MDVIP network.

"As a family physician, my goal is to serve as a healthcare partner to patients and help them develop a personalized wellness plan focused on prevention and early detection," said Dr. Schiano, who has been practicing in the East Brunswick community for over 25 years. "By joining the MDVIP network, I have the necessary time and resources to work with patients each and every step of the way to reaching their healthcare goals."

"During my 27 years of practicing in East Brunswick, my philosophy has always been to develop close partnerships with my patients," said Dr. Tomlinson-Phelan. "The current climate of traditional high-volume medicine, however, does not afford the time to cultivate a strong doctor-patient relationship. Transitioning to the MDVIP model puts the focus back where it should be – on patients and optimizing their health through coaching and long-term lifestyle changes."

"I feel fortunate to serve the community where I live for the past 25 years and am deeply invested in the physical and emotional well-being of my patients," said Dr. Yager, who was named a Top Doctor by New Jersey Monthly for three consecutive years. "I am pleased to be able to provide a higher level of personalized care under the MDVIP model, which allows for more time with patients and advanced tools to help identify and prevent disease."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same- or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Catherine J. Schiano, D.O.

Dr. Schiano received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford. She completed her internship at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Stratford, and her residency in Family Medicine at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. Board-certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Schiano is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital, where she currently sits on the Pharmaceutics and Therapeutics Committee. She also serves as an Associate Clinical Instructor at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and New York Institute of Technology, School of Osteopathic Medicine. She is a Co-Medical Director at The Arc Mercer Health Center and is on the Board of Directors for Partners In Care ACO. For more information about Dr. Schiano, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/CatherineSchianoDO.

About Michelle Tomlinson-Phelan, D.O.

Dr. Tomlinson-Phelan received her medical degree and completed her internship at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford. She completed her residency in Family Medicine at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. Board-certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Tomlinson-Phelan is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital, where she currently serves on the Medical Executive Board. She is a Co-Medical Director at The Arc Mercer Health Center. For more information about Dr. Tomlinson-Phelan, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/MichelleTomlinsonPhelanDO.

About Scott Yager M.D.

Dr. Yager received his medical degree from the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. He completed both his internship and residency in Internal Medicine, also serving as Chief Resident, at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Yager is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He has been recognized as a "Top Doctor" by his peers in New Jersey Monthly magazine from 2015 to 2017. For more information about Dr. Yager, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/ScottYagerMD.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 950 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

